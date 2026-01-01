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2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier
2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Premier
Location
Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
519-601-7474
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
47,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1G1ZH5SX1GF198384
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 47,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Convenience
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Downtown Motor Products
744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8
Call Dealer
519-601-XXXX(click to show)
$15,991
+ taxes & licensing>
Downtown Motor Products
519-601-7474
2016 Chevrolet Malibu