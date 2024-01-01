Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

331,669 KM

Details Features

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK, CREW CAB, 2WD, AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

WORK TRUCK, CREW CAB, 2WD, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1721060209
  2. 1721060209
  3. 1721060208
  4. 1721060208
  5. 1721060208
  6. 1721060208
  7. 1721060208
  8. 1721060207
  9. 1721060024
  10. 1721060206
  11. 1721060206
  12. 1721060207
  13. 1721060207
  14. 1721060207
  15. 1721060207
  16. 1721060207
  17. 1721060206
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
331,669KM
Fair Condition
VIN 1GCRCNEH1GZ423704

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 331,669 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, NAVI, LOADED, CERT for sale in London, ON
2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, NAVI, LOADED, CERT 234,321 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT, MANUAL, ROOF RACK, CAM, ALLOYS, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS SPORT, MANUAL, ROOF RACK, CAM, ALLOYS, AS IS 321,354 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 4X4, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, TONNEAU COVER for sale in London, ON
2019 RAM 1500 BIG HORN, 4X4, 5.7L HEMI, CHROME, TONNEAU COVER 281,700 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500