2016 Chevrolet Silverado

2016 Chevrolet Silverado

Location

Empire Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd East, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-913-8888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,338KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4662918
  • Stock #: S4864
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chevrolet Silverado or just a Chevrolet Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chevrolet Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chevrolet Silverados or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.

THIS, LIKE NEW CHEVROLET SILVERADO INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including CREW CAB , 4WD , BACK UP CAMERA , NAVIGATION , BED LINER , and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chevrolet Silverado
* Finished in Black, makes this Chevrolet look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Traction Control
  • Dual Air Bags
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Floor mats
Exterior
  • Running Boards
Seating
  • 6 PASSENGER
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Bed Liner
  • Back-Up Camera
  • 4WD
  • Bluetooth Connectivity
  • MP3 Capability
  • USB Input
  • SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS
  • Navigation w/ hard drive
  • WARRANTY BOOK

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

