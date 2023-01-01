2016 Chevrolet Spark EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

$13,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 4 , 3 1 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10498791

10498791 Stock #: FS:16761

FS:16761 VIN: KL8CB6SA3GC564601

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 174,311 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Convenience Cup Holder

