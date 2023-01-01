2016 Chevrolet Suburban

$37,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 8 6 , 2 1 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10498794

10498794 Stock #: FS:16751

FS:16751 VIN: 1GNSKJKC9GR130081

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 186,215 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Exterior Alloy Wheels Sunroof Mechanical All Wheel Drive Power Options POWER SEAT Interior Navigation System Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.