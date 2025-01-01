2016 Chevrolet Trax

Menu
<p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=line-height: 200%;><span style=font-family: Wingdings;><span style=font-size: 14pt;>è</span></span><span style=font-family: Times New Roman; font-size: xx-small;> </span></span><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>All-In Price: $11,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – </span><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: red;>Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!</span></u></strong><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>You’ll get a trustworthy Chevrolet Trax LT AWD </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>1.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Safety Certificate</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>2.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>200 Point Inspection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin; color: red;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>3.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>BRAND NEW Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>4.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>5.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Brake Service & Paint Protection</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>6.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>7.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>8.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>9.<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;>     </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Carfax History Verified Report</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>10.</span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; margin-left: .75in; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: normal; mso-list: l0 level1 lfo2; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; mso-bidi-font-family: Calibri; mso-bidi-theme-font: minor-latin;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>11.</span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild! </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><strong><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: red;>Vehicle Features:</span></u></strong></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Chevrolet Driver Assistance Safety Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; line-height: normal; background: white;><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-indent: -.25in; line-height: 200%; mso-list: l1 level1 lfo1; background: white;><!-- [if !supportLists]--><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; font-family: Wingdings; mso-fareast-font-family: Wingdings; mso-bidi-font-family: Wingdings;><span style=mso-list: Ignore;>è<span style=font: 7.0pt Times New Roman;> </span></span></span><!--[endif]--><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>Chevrolet High-Value Features:</span></u></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!</span></p><p class=MsoNormal><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;>We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!</span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpFirst><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpMiddle><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 107%; border: none windowtext 1.0pt; mso-border-alt: none windowtext 0in; padding: 0in;> </span></p><p class=MsoListParagraphCxSpLast style=mso-margin-top-alt: auto; mso-margin-bottom-alt: auto; mso-add-space: auto; text-align: center; line-height: 200%; background: white; align=center><u><span style=font-size: 14.0pt; line-height: 200%; color: black; mso-color-alt: windowtext;>WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA</span></u></p><p class=MsoNormal> </p><p class=MsoNormal> </p>

2016 Chevrolet Trax

142,000 KM

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing
2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD+Sunroof+Camera+A/C

12672921

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LT AWD+Sunroof+Camera+A/C

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
142,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3GNCJPSB0GL246682

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # SP3985
  • Mileage 142,000 KM

Vehicle Description

All-In Price: $11,999 No Hidden Fees! Tax & $59 Licensing ONLY! – Financing at ZERO ($0) Down Available!

è SportMotors.ca – 519-697-0190 -

è Fixed Price – Haggle Free – Live Market Pricing - Best Price in the market GUARANTEED! Please Contact us!

è Visit us: Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! 1080 Oxford St E. London, ON, N5Y 3L5

è You’ll get a trustworthy Chevrolet Trax LT AWD 

è 150+ Vehicles Between TWO Locations (Windsor & London, ON)

è SPORT MOTORS Certified Pre-Owned Vehicles come with the following AT NO EXTRA COST:

1.     Safety Certificate

2.     200 Point Inspection

3.     BRAND NEW Rear Brakes (Pads & Rotors) Installed on the vehicle

4.     We offer a 100% Price Match Guarantee on Any Advertised Price! See SportMotors.ca for Terms

5.     Brake Service & Paint Protection

6.     90 Day or 3000 KM Sport Motors Auto Sales Power Train Warranty

7.     Full Synthetic Engine Oil & Filter Change

8.     Professional Full Interior & Exterior Detail

9.     Carfax History Verified Report

10.3 Months Free XM Radio Trail (Sirius Radio)

11.Same Day Pick up (If purchased before 12 PM)

 

è Financing: All Newcomers & International Students Welcome! $0 Down Up to 84 Months, Open Loan!

è Financing: Better than bank rates! We’ll secure the best rate for you! Bad Credit APPROVED! We will help you rebuild!

è Trade ins: Hassle Free! Top Dollar Values! We will provide CARFAX! Please bring your trade!

è Extended Warranty: Best Coverage Plans available that will cover parts & labor!

Vehicle Features:

è Chevrolet Driver Assistance Safety Features:

Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Traction & Stability Control, & Automatic Headlights!

è Chevrolet High-Value Features:

Sirius XM Radio, Bluetooth, AUX/USB Audio Input, Sunroof, Remote Engine Start, & A/C!

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional certified in automotive laws and ethics the accuracy of features and they will be more than happy to assist you. 519-697-0190!

 

 

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

 

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5
519-697-0190

519-697-6465
$11,999

+ taxes & licensing>

