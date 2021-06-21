2016 Chevrolet Trax

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 0 2 , 6 9 3 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7458869

7458869 VIN: 3GNCJKSB4GL219889

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Charcoal

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 102,693 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Rear Side Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Convenience Keyless Entry Automatic Headlights Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Comfort Tilt Steering Wheel Cargo shade Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Turbocharged Telematics Navigation from Telematics Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection WiFi Hotspot

