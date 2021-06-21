Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Trax

102,693 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LS

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

102,693KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7458869
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB4GL219889

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,693 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 CHEVY TRAX LS - 4 CYL FWD! 

$10,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Tire Pressure Monitor
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Special T Auto

2015 Jeep Patriot Hi...
 135,050 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2014 BMW 4 Series 42...
 49,469 KM
$23,995 + tax & lic
2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser
 108,617 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Special T Auto

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

Call Dealer

519-681-XXXX

(click to show)

519-681-2031

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory