Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Chevrolet Trax

217,937 KM

Details Description Features

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Trax

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ FWD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Trax

LTZ FWD 4dr

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

  1. 1675877976
  2. 1675877976
  3. 1675877976
  4. 1675877976
  5. 1675877976
  6. 1675877976
  7. 1675877976
  8. 1675877976
  9. 1675877976
  10. 1675877976
  11. 1675877976
  12. 1675877976
  13. 1675877975
  14. 1675877976
  15. 1675877975
  16. 1675877975
  17. 1675877976
  18. 1675877976
  19. 1675877976
  20. 1675877976
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

217,937KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9596002
  • VIN: 3GNCJMSB9GL215753

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,937 KM

Vehicle Description

LTZ FWD 4dr Black on Black LTZ with sunroof leather Fuel Saving Economy SUV Classic Chevy

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2016 Chevrolet Trax ...
 217,937 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Soul Urban ...
 214,346 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 170,366 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory