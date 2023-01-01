$15,995+ tax & licensing
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2016 Chevrolet Trax
2016 Chevrolet Trax
LTZ FWD 4dr
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$15,995
+ taxes & licensing
217,937KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9596002
- VIN: 3GNCJMSB9GL215753
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 217,937 KM
Vehicle Description
LTZ FWD 4dr Black on Black LTZ with sunroof leather Fuel Saving Economy SUV Classic Chevy
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6