2016 Chrysler 200

2016 Chrysler 200

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$18,995

  • 87,289KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4407447
  • Stock #: OX5210
  • VIN: 1C3CCCCG0GN185487
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
A CAR THAT COMBINES VALUE AND COMFORT



*Leather

*Navigation

*Panoramic Roof

*All Wheel Drive

*Heated Power Seats

*Heated Steering Wheel

*Backup Cam

*Bluetooth

*V6

*Satellite Radio

*Wireless Cellphone Hookup

*Responsive Acceleration

*Spacious Interior

*Eco-Friendly

*Alloy Rims

*Ride is Quiet



APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car



Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit No Credit Slow Credit Bad Credit Been Bankrupt On Disability Or on a Pension we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note at times a down payment may be required for financing but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • VENTILATED SEATS
Convenience
  • remote start
Windows
  • Panoramic Sunroof
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Rear View Camera

