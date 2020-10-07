Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

105,039 KM

$23,495

+ tax & licensing
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

105,039KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Stock #: FS:13652
  • VIN: 2C3CCARG9GH253015

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:13652
  • Mileage 105,039 KM

A CAR THAT COMBINES VALUE AND COMFORT *Navigation System *Power and Heated Seats *Power Sunroof *Leather *Responsive Acceleration *Spacious Interior *Alloy Rims *Ride is Quiet

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
All Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

