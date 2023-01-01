2016 Chrysler 300

$23,999 + taxes & licensing 9 6 , 3 4 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9502318

9502318 Stock #: E4489

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 96,347 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.