$22,507+ tax & licensing
$22,507
+ taxes & licensing
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
519-649-2121
2016 Chrysler 300
2016 Chrysler 300
Touring
Location
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
519-649-2121
$22,507
+ taxes & licensing
96,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9581005
- Stock #: DW0226
- VIN: 2C3CCAAG5GH243044
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DW0226
- Mileage 96,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4