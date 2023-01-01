Menu
2016 Chrysler 300

96,100 KM

Details Features

$22,507

+ tax & licensing
$22,507

+ taxes & licensing

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

519-649-2121

2016 Chrysler 300

2016 Chrysler 300

Touring

2016 Chrysler 300

Touring

Location

Forest City Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram

658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-649-2121

$22,507

+ taxes & licensing

96,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9581005
  • Stock #: DW0226
  • VIN: 2C3CCAAG5GH243044

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DW0226
  • Mileage 96,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

