$21,995+ tax & licensing
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited NAV LEATHER LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
2016 Chrysler Town & Country
Limited NAV LEATHER LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!
Location
5 Star Dealer Group
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
519-455-4227
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # FS:17395
- Mileage 134,860 KM
Vehicle Description
Limited NAV LEATHER LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl $225
Customer Preferred Package 29X
Dual DVD/Blu-ray Entertainment $2,000
2nd-row o/h 9-inch VGA video screen
3rd-row o/h 9-inch VGA video screen
Blu-ray/DVD Player
HDMI input jack
Video remote control
Wireless headphones
Light Greystone seats
Front easy-clean floor mats
Left rear easy-clean floor mats
Right rear easy-clean floor mats
Mopar body-colour running boards $800
Delete body-colour sill applique
Radio 430N 6.5-in Touch/CD/HDD/NAV $475
Garmin Navigation System
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Exterior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 5 Star Dealer Group
5 Star Dealer Group
5 Star Dealer
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-455-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-455-4227