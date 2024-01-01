Menu
Account
Sign In
Limited NAV LEATHER LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl $225 Customer Preferred Package 29X Dual DVD/Blu-ray Entertainment $2,000 2nd-row o/h 9-inch VGA video screen 3rd-row o/h 9-inch VGA video screen Blu-ray/DVD Player HDMI input jack Video remote control Wireless headphones Light Greystone seats Front easy-clean floor mats Left rear easy-clean floor mats Right rear easy-clean floor mats Mopar body-colour running boards $800 Delete body-colour sill applique Radio 430N 6.5-in Touch/CD/HDD/NAV $475 Garmin Navigation System Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

134,860 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited NAV LEATHER LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited NAV LEATHER LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 11351560
  2. 11351560
Contact Seller

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,860KM
VIN 2C4RC1GG6GR101177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:17395
  • Mileage 134,860 KM

Vehicle Description

Limited NAV LEATHER LOADED WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.

Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl $225
Customer Preferred Package 29X
Dual DVD/Blu-ray Entertainment $2,000
2nd-row o/h 9-inch VGA video screen
3rd-row o/h 9-inch VGA video screen
Blu-ray/DVD Player
HDMI input jack
Video remote control
Wireless headphones
Light Greystone seats
Front easy-clean floor mats
Left rear easy-clean floor mats
Right rear easy-clean floor mats
Mopar body-colour running boards $800
Delete body-colour sill applique
Radio 430N 6.5-in Touch/CD/HDD/NAV $475
Garmin Navigation System

Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Media / Nav / Comm

dvd player

Interior

Navigation System

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2014 Chevrolet Malibu WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK for sale in London, ON
2014 Chevrolet Malibu WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK 244,401 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT for sale in London, ON
2011 Ford Escape FWD 4dr I4 Auto XLT MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 245,123 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB SE CLEAN MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2012 Ford Focus 5dr HB SE CLEAN MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 186,625 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Contact Seller
2016 Chrysler Town & Country