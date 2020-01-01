Menu
2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

2016 Chrysler Town & Country

TOURING

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,357KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4513011
  • Stock #: SA336
  • VIN: 2C4RC1BG0GR138796
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2016 Chrysler Town & Country Touring! Power Sliding Doors!


$11,995 + HST & Licensing!


FULLY CERTIFIED!

6 MONTH WARRANTY INCLUDED FOR A LIMITED TIME!
(6 Month/12,000KM Powertrain Warranty, Includes Zero Deductible, Seals & Gaskets, A/C, Starter & Alternator With a $3000/Claim Limit)


BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031


SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON


www.specialtyauto.ca

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Liftgate
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Luggage Rack
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Media / Nav / Comm
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

