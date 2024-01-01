Menu
Account
Sign In
<a href=http://www.theprimeapprovers.com/ target=_blank>Apply for financing</a> Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Caravan or just a Dodge Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Vans in stock! Visit us online at <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> to view our full line-up of Dodge Caravans or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!<br/> <br/>FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE CARAVAN!<br/> REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!<br/> SAME DAY APPROVALS! <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a> or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.<br/><br/> THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE CARAVAN INCLUDES:<br/><br/> * Wide range of options that you will enjoy.<br/> * Comfortable interior seating<br/> * Safety Options to protect your loved ones<br/> * Fully Certified<br/> * Pre-Delivery Inspection<br/> * Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario<br/> * Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Caravan<br/> * Finished in Dark Grey, makes this Dodge look sharp<br/><br/> SEE MORE AT : <a href=https://empireautogroup.ca/?source_id=6>www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA</a><br/><br/> * All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment. <br />The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2016 Dodge Caravan

163,085 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Caravan

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Caravan

SE

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
163,085KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 163,085 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Dodge Caravan or just a Dodge Van? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Dodge Vans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Dodge Caravans or similar Vans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW DODGE CARAVAN!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW DODGE CARAVAN INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Dodge Caravan
* Finished in Dark Grey, makes this Dodge look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

Used 2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 4MATIC NAVIGATION NEW TIRES for sale in London, ON
2015 MERCEDES BENZ CLA 250 4MATIC NAVIGATION NEW TIRES 112,216 KM $18,998 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Kia Optima LX for sale in London, ON
2017 Kia Optima LX 174,655 KM $10,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in London, ON
2022 Toyota RAV4 LE 82,056 KM $32,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Caravan