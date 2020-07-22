Menu
2016 Dodge Dart

61,376 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Dodge Dart

2016 Dodge Dart

2016 Dodge Dart

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

61,376KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5609526
  Stock #: FS:13564
  VIN: 1C3CDFBB2GD570303

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:13564
  • Mileage 61,376 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery | A CAR YOU CAN SHOW-OFF WITH *Backup Camera *Fuel Efficient *Spacious Interior APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Keyless Entry
Alloy Wheels
Power Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Premium Audio
Rear View Camera

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

