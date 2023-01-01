2016 Dodge Grand Caravan EXCELLENT CONDITION MUST SEE WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

$22,495 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 5 6 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10608498

10608498 Stock #: OX:7511

OX:7511 VIN: 2C4RDGBG0GR153492

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Billet Silver Metallic

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 105,560 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Alloy Wheels Power Options POWER SEAT Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features All Equipped Fully loaded

