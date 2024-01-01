Menu
<p>Classic Silver on Black SXT WAGON Everyones Favourite Handleas Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean inside and out Srow and Go TV DVD headphones here @ 1682 Gore Road bartscars.ca so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best !</p>

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Used
201,424KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 201,424 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic Silver on Black SXT WAGON Everyones Favourite Handleas Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean inside and out Srow and Go TV DVD headphones here @ 1682 Gore Road bartscars.ca so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best !

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

DVD / Entertainment
CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

