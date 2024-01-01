$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT WAGON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT WAGON
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
201,424KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG5GR337570
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 201,424 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic Silver on Black SXT WAGON Everyones Favourite Handleas Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean inside and out Srow and Go TV DVD headphones here @ 1682 Gore Road bartscars.ca so Be Smart See Bart where Barts the Best !
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
DVD / Entertainment
CD Player
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
Call Dealer
519-673-XXXX(click to show)
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan