2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP with Savaria Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Metallic Blue with Black Cloth Interior. Power Sliding Passenger Door and Wheelchair Ramp with Interior Switch or Remote Key Fob Activation. Entry Height of 56, Interior Height of 59. Wheelchair Ramp measures 53 Long x 30.25 Wide. Includes Complete Set of QStraint Wheelchair and Occupant Restraints.

Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Well Maintained.

Contact our Experienced Mobility Consultants for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

64,130 KM

$38,900

+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

11988624

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CVP-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
64,130KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBGXGR123240

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-740
  • Mileage 64,130 KM

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP with Savaria Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Metallic Blue with Black Cloth Interior. Power Sliding Passenger Door and Wheelchair Ramp with Interior Switch or Remote Key Fob Activation. Entry Height of 56", Interior Height of 59". Wheelchair Ramp measures 53" Long x 30.25" Wide. Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint Wheelchair and Occupant Restraints.

Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Well Maintained.

Contact our Experienced Mobility Consultants for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
$38,900

+ taxes & licensing

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan