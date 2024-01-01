$38,900+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry-Power
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
$38,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # DGC-740
- Mileage 64,130 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP with Savaria Power Fold-Out Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion. Metallic Blue with Black Cloth Interior. Power Sliding Passenger Door and Wheelchair Ramp with Interior Switch or Remote Key Fob Activation. Entry Height of 56", Interior Height of 59". Wheelchair Ramp measures 53" Long x 30.25" Wide. Includes Complete Set of Q'Straint Wheelchair and Occupant Restraints.
Clean Carfax, No Accidents, Well Maintained.
Contact our Experienced Mobility Consultants for Further Details.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
