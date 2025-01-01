Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

239,008 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Watch This Vehicle
12178036

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1739331054
  2. 1739331057
  3. 1739331059
  4. 1739331062
  5. 1739331064
  6. 1739331067
  7. 1739331069
  8. 1739331072
  9. 1739331074
  10. 1739331078
  11. 1739331080
  12. 1739331083
  13. 1739331086
  14. 1739331088
  15. 1739331091
  16. 1739331093
  17. 1739331095
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
239,008KM
As Is Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG8GR326031

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 239,008 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 2.4L, 4 CYLINDER, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Hyundai Sonata GLS, 2.4L, 4 CYLINDER, WELL MAINTAINED, CERTIFIED 164,491 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota Camry HYBRID, ONLY 58,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2008 Toyota Camry HYBRID, ONLY 58,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 58,642 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Nissan Sentra SV, AUTO, ONLY 167KMS, 4 CYLINDER, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Nissan Sentra SV, AUTO, ONLY 167KMS, 4 CYLINDER, CERTIFIED 167,200 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan