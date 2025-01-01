Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

173,423 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS, LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 173KMS, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12830935

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

CREW PLUS, LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 173KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1754357000
  2. 1754357000
  3. 1754357002
  4. 1754357002
  5. 1754357001
  6. 1754357002
  7. 1754357001
  8. 1754356998
  9. 1754357000
  10. 1754357001
  11. 1754357002
  12. 1754357000
  13. 1754357000
  14. 1754357001
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
173,423KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG4GR389415

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 173,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Nissan Versa HATCHBACK, MANUAL, ONLY 49,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Nissan Versa HATCHBACK, MANUAL, ONLY 49,000KMS, CERTIFIED 49,825 KM $5,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited, for sale in London, ON
2004 Chrysler Sebring Limited, 194,853 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Dodge Journey SXT, AUTO, ONLY 69KMS, V6, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Dodge Journey SXT, AUTO, ONLY 69KMS, V6, VERY CLEAN, CERTIFIED 69,604 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan