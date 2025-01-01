$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
CREW PLUS, LEATHER, LOADED, ONLY 173KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
173,423KM
Good Condition
VIN 2C4RDGDG4GR389415
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 173,423 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Seating
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
