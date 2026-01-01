Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in London, ON

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

251,583 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14297126.818222315?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=22854

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1781789359196
  2. 1781789359709
  3. 1781789360150
  4. 1781789360565
  5. 1781789360977
  6. 1781789361397
  7. 1781789361804
  8. 1781789362220
  9. 1781789362642
  10. 1781789363072
  11. 1781789363500
  12. 1781789363917
  13. 1781789364352
  14. 1781789364766
  15. 1781789365204
  16. 1781789365711
  17. 1781789366143
  18. 1781789366605
  19. 1781789367006
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
251,583KM
VIN 2C4RDGDG5GR386684

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1079A
  • Mileage 251,583 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Woodgrain Interior Trim

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Kia Forte EX, SEDAN, AUTO, ALLOYS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Kia Forte EX, SEDAN, AUTO, ALLOYS, GREAT ON FUEL, CERTIFIED 203,724 KM $7,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AS IS SPECIAL, GL SPORT, ALLOYS, V6, FWD for sale in London, ON
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe AS IS SPECIAL, GL SPORT, ALLOYS, V6, FWD 210,724 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, MANUAL, 2 SETS OF TIRES, 4 CYL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Elantra GL, MANUAL, 2 SETS OF TIRES, 4 CYL, AS IS SPECIAL 198,584 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan