2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

103,593 KM

$15,995

+ tax & licensing
$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

BACKUP CAM*NAV*7SEATS*

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

BACKUP CAM*NAV*7SEATS*

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,593KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 5480793
  VIN: 2C4RDGBGXGR275776

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 103,593 KM

Vehicle Description


RATES AS LOW AS 4.99 % (oac), with AFFORDABLE PAYMENTS FOR ANY BUDGETS. ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS WELCOMED


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

