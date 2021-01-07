Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

111,289 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Special T Auto

519-681-2031

SXT

SXT

Location

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

111,289KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6565313
  VIN: 2C4RDGBG8GR355433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 111,289 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN SXT! 

$12,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Special T Auto

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

519-681-2031

