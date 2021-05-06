Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

44,200 KM

$39,495

+ tax & licensing
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

Crew-Wheelchair Accessible Side Entry Power

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

44,200KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7062719
  • Stock #: DGC-585
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDGXGR381934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wheelchair Accessible
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # DGC-585
  • Mileage 44,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km, 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew, Loaded with Features.  BraunAbility Power Foldout Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion, Kneeling Suspension, Entry Height 52.5", Interior Height 56"(Beside Overhead Console), Wheelchair Ramp 29.5" x 52" Removable Front Seats on Roll-Out Bases for Wheelchair Placement, Includes Complete Wheelchair Restraint System. Style, Safety and Economy. 

Please Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details.

www.goldlinemobility.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

