+ taxes & licensing
519-453-0480
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
519-453-0480
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
Low km, 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew, Loaded with Features. BraunAbility Power Foldout Side Entry Wheelchair Accessible Conversion, Kneeling Suspension, Entry Height 52.5", Interior Height 56"(Beside Overhead Console), Wheelchair Ramp 29.5" x 52" Removable Front Seats on Roll-Out Bases for Wheelchair Placement, Includes Complete Wheelchair Restraint System. Style, Safety and Economy.
Please Contact Our Sales Department for Further Details.
www.goldlinemobility.com
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7