$14,495 + taxes & licensing 2 1 7 , 3 8 7 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8013891

8013891 Stock #: 902588-FS:14869

902588-FS:14869 VIN: 2C4RDGDG9GR377308

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 902588-FS:14869

Mileage 217,387 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Additional Features Fully loaded

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.