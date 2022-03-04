Menu
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

118,772 KM

Details

$23,992

+ tax & licensing
$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

Drivetime Ontario

519-457-1800

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

519-457-1800

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,992

+ taxes & licensing

118,772KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8513255
  • Stock #: P986
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG0GR362549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 118,772 KM

Vehicle Description


With restrictions lifting and all of us wanting to get back to normal a vehicle is something important to be able to get around. As we still offer online or over the  phone approvals with delivery we invite you to come in person to our 100% safe, clean and sanitized facility. Come have a coffee and let us help you find the vehicle you deserve. As inventory is low for everyone in this business we can get whatever Car, Truck, SUV or Van you desire. Keep staying safe and we hope to help you drive what you desrve with a payment you can afford soon! Lets' Get #BackToNormal!


Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Drivetime Ontario

Drivetime Ontario

Drivetime Ontario

416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1

