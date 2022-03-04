$23,992+ tax & licensing
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan
Crew Plus
Location
Drivetime Ontario
416 First Street, London, ON N5W 4N1
519-457-1800
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8513255
- Stock #: P986
- VIN: 2C4RDGDG0GR362549
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 118,772 KM
Vehicle Description
With restrictions lifting and all of us wanting to get back to normal a vehicle is something important to be able to get around. As we still offer online or over the phone approvals with delivery we invite you to come in person to our 100% safe, clean and sanitized facility. Come have a coffee and let us help you find the vehicle you deserve. As inventory is low for everyone in this business we can get whatever Car, Truck, SUV or Van you desire. Keep staying safe and we hope to help you drive what you desrve with a payment you can afford soon! Lets' Get #BackToNormal!
Vehicle Features
