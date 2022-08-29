Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

216,955 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Grand Caravan

Crew Plus

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1666629615
  2. 1666629615
  3. 1666629615
  4. 1666629615
  5. 1666629615
  6. 1666629615
  7. 1666629615
  8. 1666629615
  9. 1666629615
  10. 1666629615
  11. 1666629615
  12. 1666629615
  13. 1666629615
  14. 1666629615
  15. 1666629615
  16. 1666629615
  17. 1666629615
  18. 1666629615
  19. 1666629615
  20. 1666629615
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

216,955KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9205876
  • Stock #: 1019
  • VIN: 2C4RDGDG1GR362642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1019
  • Mileage 216,955 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Climate Control
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2016 Nissan Frontier S
 186,820 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Volkswagen GTI
234,128 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Golf
220,484 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory