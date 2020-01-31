Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Dodge Journey

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Dodge Journey

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4629609
  2. 4629609
  3. 4629609
  4. 4629609
  5. 4629609
  6. 4629609
  7. 4629609
  8. 4629609
  9. 4629609
  10. 4629609
  11. 4629609
  12. 4629609
  13. 4629609
  14. 4629609
  15. 4629609
  16. 4629609
Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 56,349KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4629609
  • Stock #: OX5094
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG5GT234130
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
ONE OF THE BEST FUEL EFFICIENT FAMILY CROSSOVERS



*7 Passenger

*Rear Air

*Aluminum Rims

*Smooth Engine

*Top-Notch Safety

*Responsive Transmission



APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Seating
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
Additional Features
  • Rear Air & Heat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2017 RAM 1500
 78,331 KM
$31,495 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Altima
 94,629 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2016 Kia Sorento
 95,412 KM
$26,495 + tax & lic
5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message