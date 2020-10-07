Menu
2016 Dodge Journey

90,770 KM

$22,495

+ tax & licensing
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

90,770KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5907657
  Stock #: OX:5533
  VIN: 3C4PDDFG1GT120546

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 90,770 KM

Vehicle Description

ONE OF THE BEST FUEL EFFICIENT FAMILY CROSSOVERS *Navigation *Power Roof *DVD *All Wheel Drive *Heated Steering Wheel *Rear Air *Heated Seats *Aluminum Rims *Smooth Engine *Top-Notch Safety *Responsive Transmission APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
Roof Rack
All Wheel Drive
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Backup Sensor
Entertainment Package
Navigation System
Rear View Camera
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

