2016 Dodge Journey

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 1 8 , 9 8 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8974789

8974789 Stock #: S5587

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 118,989 KM

Vehicle Features Seating 7 PASSENGER Additional Features 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.