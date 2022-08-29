Menu
2016 Dodge Ram

172,231 KM

Details

$19,995

+ tax & licensing
$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carmix Auto

519-639-7243

2016 Dodge Ram

2016 Dodge Ram

ST

2016 Dodge Ram

ST

Location

Carmix Auto

696 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2N4

519-639-7243

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

172,231KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9056476

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 172,231 KM

