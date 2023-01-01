2016 Ford Escape

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $14,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 2 5 , 8 4 2 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10367862

10367862 VIN: 1FMCU9FX6GUA70594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 225,842 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Turbocharged Knee Air Bag

