Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford Escape

225,842 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Escape

2016 Ford Escape

S 4WD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Escape

S 4WD 4dr

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

  1. 1693505190
  2. 1693505193
  3. 1693505196
  4. 1693505198
  5. 1693505201
  6. 1693505203
  7. 1693505206
  8. 1693505209
  9. 1693505212
  10. 1693505214
  11. 1693505216
  12. 1693505219
  13. 1693505222
  14. 1693505224
  15. 1693505226
  16. 1693505229
  17. 1693505231
  18. 1693505234
  19. 1693505236
  20. 1693505239
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
225,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10367862
  • VIN: 1FMCU9FX6GUA70594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 225,842 KM

Vehicle Description

S 4WD 4dr VERY SHARP ARTIC WHITE ON BLACK SPORT MODEL HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM MUST BE SEEN

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2016 Ford Escape S 4...
 225,842 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Lincoln MKX AWD...
 192,914 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Nissan Rogue S ...
 189,730 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory