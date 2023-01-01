$14,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2016 Ford Escape
2016 Ford Escape
S 4WD 4dr
Location
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
225,842KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10367862
- VIN: 1FMCU9FX6GUA70594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 225,842 KM
Vehicle Description
S 4WD 4dr VERY SHARP ARTIC WHITE ON BLACK SPORT MODEL HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM MUST BE SEEN
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Bart's Used Cars
Bart's Used Cars
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6