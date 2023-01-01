Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

150,674 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

2016 Ford Explorer

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

2016 Ford Explorer

XLT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

150,674KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10286724
  • Stock #: E4854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4854
  • Mileage 150,674 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Explorer or just a Ford Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Explorers or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD EXPLORER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD EXPLORER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Explorer
* Finished in White, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Dual Air Bags
ABS
Back-Up Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM/CD

Interior

Cruise Control
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Spoiler
Sunroof

Seating

3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

LEATHER
4WD
PANORAMA ROOF
Electric Mirrors
roof luggage rack
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

