2016 Ford Explorer
2016 Ford Explorer
XLT
150,674KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10286724
- Stock #: E4854
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E4854
- Mileage 150,674 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Dual Air Bags
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM/CD
Interior
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Spoiler
Sunroof
Seating
3RD ROW SEATING
7 PASSENGER
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
LEATHER
4WD
PANORAMA ROOF
Electric Mirrors
roof luggage rack
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4