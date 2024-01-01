Menu
Limited 4WD 4dr Classic White on Black 7 seater loaded Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Show Room like New Must be seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestone blvd where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!

2016 Ford Explorer

218,804 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD 4dr

Watch This Vehicle
11913053

2016 Ford Explorer

Limited 4WD 4dr

Location

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
218,804KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FM5K8F82GGC75023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 218,804 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Limited 4WD 4dr Classic White on Black 7 seater loaded Handles Amazing Drives like a Dream Clean Clean Show Room like New Must be seen here @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road @firestone blvd where "Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Convenience

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

2016 Ford Explorer