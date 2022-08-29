Menu
2016 Ford Explorer

116,081 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

SPORT

2016 Ford Explorer

SPORT

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

116,081KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9314974
  • Stock #: E4382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4382
  • Mileage 116,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Explorer or just a Ford Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Explorers or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD EXPLORER!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD EXPLORER INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Explorer
* Finished in Red, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Navigation
Synthetic Leather Seats
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Air Conditioning Alloy
Wheels Backup
Camera Cruise
Control Heated
Seats Keyless
Sensors Power
System Parking
Seats Power
Windows Sunroof
Entry Leather/
/ Moonroof

