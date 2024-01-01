Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

311,127 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1709311862
  2. 1709311866
  3. 1709311870
  4. 1709311873
  5. 1709311877
  6. 1709311881
  7. 1709311884
  8. 1709311888
  9. 1709311892
  10. 1709311895
  11. 1709311899
  12. 1709311902
  13. 1709311906
  14. 1709311910
  15. 1709311913
  16. 1709311915
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
311,127KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF7GFC49477

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 311,127 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Security System
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Ford F-150 for sale in London, ON
2016 Ford F-150 311,127 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT HATCHBACK*AUTO*4 CYL*GREAT SHAPE*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GT HATCHBACK*AUTO*4 CYL*GREAT SHAPE*CERTIFIED 239,024 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS*AUTO*4 CYL*AUTO*ONLY 174KMS*AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Malibu LS*AUTO*4 CYL*AUTO*ONLY 174KMS*AS IS SPECIAL 174,334 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150