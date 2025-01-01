Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford F-150

194,000 KM

Details Features

$21,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford F-150

XTR XLT 4X4 SuperCrew

Watch This Vehicle
12476202

2016 Ford F-150

XTR XLT 4X4 SuperCrew

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1746128122580
  2. 1746128123114
  3. 1746128123616
  4. 1746128124075
  5. 1746128124525
  6. 1746128124944
  7. 1746128125414
  8. 1746128125875
  9. 1746128126333
  10. 1746128126783
  11. 1746128127236
  12. 1746128127654
  13. 1746128128115
  14. 1746128128577
  15. 1746128129028
  16. 1746128129476
  17. 1746128129900
  18. 1746128130318
  19. 1746128130776
  20. 1746128131207
  21. 1746128131715
  22. 1746128132153
  23. 1746128132654
  24. 1746128133137
  25. 1746128133562
  26. 1746128134017
  27. 1746128134527
  28. 1746128134967
  29. 1746128135401
  30. 1746128135897
  31. 1746128136358
  32. 1746128136825
Contact Seller

$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
194,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1EFXGFD23082

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 194,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 for sale in London, ON
2021 Ford Bronco Sport Big Bend 4x4 66,000 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Cadillac SRX AWD 3.6L Luxury for sale in London, ON
2014 Cadillac SRX AWD 3.6L Luxury 155,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Escape Titanium 4WD 156,000 KM $12,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Ford F-150