2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$31,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 71,461KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4364085
  • Stock #: OX5137
  • VIN: 1FTEW1E8XGFC51690
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
CANADA'S BEST SELLING PICK-UP TRUCK FOR THE 51ST STRAIGHT YEAR



Finance Now Canada's Ultimate\All Season Vehicle



*One Onwer

*V6

*6 Passenger

*4X4

*Aluminum Rims

*Satellite Radio

*Great Interior Space

*Comfortable Seats For Best Driving Experience

*Safest Pick-up Truck in Its Class

*Strong-Performance Engine

*Lightweight Body



APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
