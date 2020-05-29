+ taxes & licensing
519-473-7888
282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
519-473-7888
+ taxes & licensing
Apply for financing
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford F-150 or just a Ford Truck? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Trucks in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford F-150s or similar Trucks. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD F-150!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL 519.473.7888.
THIS, LIKE NEW FORD F-150 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options that you will enjoy.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford F-150
* Finished in Silver, makes this Ford look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
282 Spring Bank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9