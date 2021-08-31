Menu
2016 Ford F-150

104,000 KM

Details

$33,999

+ tax & licensing
$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

Sport Motors

519-697-0190

2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Sport 4x4 2.7L V6+Leather+Camera+Clean Carfax

2016 Ford F-150

XLT Sport 4x4 2.7L V6+Leather+Camera+Clean Carfax

Location

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

519-697-0190

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999

+ taxes & licensing

104,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7967720
  • Stock #: SP2635
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EP2GFA74253

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Carfax! Canadian Vehicle! Finance Today, No Hidden Fees! Rates Starting @ 4.99% With Up To 6 Months Payment Deferral O.A.C

**ALL INCLUSIVE, HAGGLE-FREE PRICING**

Apply For Financing On WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA/FINANCING

XLT Sport 4x4 2.7L V6+Leather+Camera+Bluetooth+Keyless Entry

Welcome to Sport Motors & Thank you for checking out our ad!

--519-697-0190--

Want to see 70+ high quality pictures? Please visit our website @ WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA 

OVER 100 VEHICLES IN STOCK! 

$33,999

Taxes and licencing extra

NO HIDDEN FEES

Price Includes:

-> Safety Certificate (Full inspection exceeding industry standards)

-> 3 Months Warranty

-> Oil Change

-> CarFax Report

-> Professional Full Interior and exterior detail

  Operating Hours:

Monday to Thursday: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

Friday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Saturday: 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Sunday: Closed

Financing is available for all situations, students, or if you're new to Canada. ALL WELCOME!

Bad Credit Approved Here At Sport Motors Auto Sales INC! Our Credit Specialists Will Help You Rebuild Your Credit

Please call us or come visit us in person @ 1080 Oxford ST E.

90 days/1,500 Km, $1000 per claim See us for more info

WWW.SPORTMOTORS.CA

We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct, but please verify with your sales professional. Thank you

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

Sport Motors

1080 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3L5

