Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$33,999 + taxes & licensing 1 0 4 , 0 0 0 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7967720

7967720 Stock #: SP2635

SP2635 VIN: 1FTEW1EP2GFA74253

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,000 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Audio Controls Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Powertrain Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Turbocharged Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

