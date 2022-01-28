Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-150

136,568 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-150

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat*LEATHER*4X4*LOADED*ONLY 136KMS*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-150

Lariat*LEATHER*4X4*LOADED*ONLY 136KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

136,568KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8169163
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1FTEW1EG0GFA41266

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,568 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Proximity Key
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2012 Mercedes-Benz E...
 260,609 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan NV200 S*...
 192,738 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Sentra 2...
 115,357 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory