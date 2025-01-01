Menu
2016 Ford F-250

156,000 KM

Details Features

$23,991

+ tax & licensing
2016 Ford F-250

4WD Crew Cab XLT

12177463

2016 Ford F-250

4WD Crew Cab XLT

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Used
156,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FT7W2B66GED06952

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 156,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Power Options

Power Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

$23,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2016 Ford F-250