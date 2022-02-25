$36,995+ tax & licensing
$36,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2016 Ford F-350
*6.7L DIESEL*CREW CAB*DUALLY*ONLY 165KMS*CERTIFIED
Location
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
165,762KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8393646
- Stock #: XXXX
- VIN: 1FT8W3CT1GEC59151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 165,762 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Turbocharged
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
