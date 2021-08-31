Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Ford F-550

12,813 KM

Details Description Features

$85,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$85,900

+ taxes & licensing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
2016 Ford F-550

2016 Ford F-550

XL F550 SUPER DUTY 4X4

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford F-550

XL F550 SUPER DUTY 4X4

Location

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

1-877-217-0643

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$85,900

+ taxes & licensing

12,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7953905
  • Stock #: A344246
  • VIN: 1FDUF5HT7GEA34246

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Gray Cloth
  • Body Style Dump Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 12,813 KM

Vehicle Description

F550 super duty 4X4 regular cab.6.7 turbo diesel.12 Ft.steel dump box.84 1/2 inch cab to axel.trailer tow with brake.9 Ft.artic power snow plow.cab steps.this truck is like new.call john gower 877 217 0643.cell 519 657 8497.email john@bennettfleet.com

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trailer Hitch
Automatic Headlights
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bennett Fleet Leasing

2016 Ford F-550 XL F...
 12,813 KM
$85,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana 2500...
 26,473 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Savana 2500...
 25,497 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic

Email Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

Bennett Fleet Leasing

71 Clark Road, London, ON N5W 5L6

Call Dealer

1-877-217-XXXX

(click to show)

1-877-217-0643

Alternate Numbers
519-657-8497
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory