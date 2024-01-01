Menu
Account
Sign In

2016 Ford Flex

176,423 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Ford Flex

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Ford Flex

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1719321205
  2. 1719321208
  3. 1719321214
  4. 1719321220
  5. 1719321227
  6. 1719321232
  7. 1719321237
  8. 1719321241
  9. 1719321245
  10. 1719321251
  11. 1719321255
  12. 1719321259
  13. 1719321263
  14. 1719321266
  15. 1719321270
  16. 1719321273
  17. 1719321277
  18. 1719321280
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
176,423KM
Good Condition
VIN 2FMHK6D84GBA01589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 176,423 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, MANUAL, SUPERCHARGED, NO ACCIDENTS for sale in London, ON
2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, MANUAL, SUPERCHARGED, NO ACCIDENTS 122,730 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED 189,499 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 2.0T AWD, 4 CYL, 175KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 2.0T AWD, 4 CYL, 175KMS, CERTIFIED 176,229 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2016 Ford Flex