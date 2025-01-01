$11,999+ taxes & licensing
2016 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Highbury Ford
1365 Dundas St, London, ON N5W 3B5
1-866-945-2272
Certified
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Shadow Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 132,869 KM
Vehicle Description
Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21465 kilometers below market average!Shadow Black 2016 Ford Fusion SE FWD 6-Speed Automatic 1.5L EcoBoostPREMIUM DETAILING, FRESH OIL CHANGE, 6-Speed Automatic, Auto-Dimming Driver Exterior Mirror, Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror, Chrome Mouldings Around Window, Dual-Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, Equipment Group 202A, Fog Lamps, Heated Leather Front Bucket Seats, Leather Wrapped Gearshift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Luxury Package, MyFord Touch, Reverse Sensing, SE MyFord Touch Technology Package, Voice-Activated Navigation, Warm Interior Accents, Wheels: 18"" Ebony Black.At Highbury Ford, we conduct an intensive certification that includes a comprehensive 119-point combined mechanical and aesthetic inspection on all our pre-owned vehicles. For added value, we offer a 30-day no-hassle warranty on safety-related items. Additionally, we provide complimentary TRICOR Theft Protect and a Disappearing Deductible for even more added value. All prices are plus tax and applicable taxes, *1 Key guaranteed*Why choose Highbury Ford Pre-Owned? We sell all Makes and Models, Offer Free Shuttle Services, Family Owned and Operated, Provide a CarFax History Report, Convenient Location, Award-Winning Staff, Market Value Pricing, And Much More!Reviews: * Owners tend to rate the Fusion highly in most aspects of ride quality, performance, fuel mileage, comfort, and versatility. The higher-output turbo engines are favourites amongst enthusiasts, and the up-level feature content adds extra appeal. Many owners also love the high-tech touches, including the MyFord Touch display and the Ford Sync central command system. Source: autoTRADER.ca
