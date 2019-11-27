Menu
2016 Ford Fusion

SE

2016 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

1-800-701-5936

Sale Price

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 162,500KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4383054
  • Stock #: 137609
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H72GR137609
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

ONLY $191 BI-WEEKLY @ 4.99% A.P.R./72 MOS/TOTAL COST OF BORROWING $4039, O.A.C. ESTIMATE ONLY, Actual may vary*.


Tis Fusion has gone through 150 point inspection, it has new brake rotors and pads, new all season tires, detailed inside and out, professionally, it rides and drives like it just rolled out out of the assembly line, come, take it for a test drive and experience this inmaculate pre-owned vehicle for yourself!.


CALL US TODAY FOR A VIEWING 1-800-701-5936


** CLEAN CARFAX**/** NO ACCIDENTS **/**1 OWNER**/ ** CERTIFIED**


**COMPLIMENTARY WARRANTY 12MTHS/12000KMS, $1000/CLAIM**


MERRITT AUTO is a boutique style dealer with 25 years of finance and automotive experience and is proud to provide you with QUALITY and COMPETITIVE PRICE PRE-OWNED Vehicles that you MERRITT. All credit types are welcome; student, excellent/great/good/ok/bad/no credit, bankruptcy, consumer prposal, new comer; no matter your credit situation is, We will work with our lenders and you to get you an aproval!!!.


Our prices are all inclusive plus tax and licensing!


VIST US AT MERRITTAUTO.COM, FILL OUT THE CREDIT PRE-APROVAL APPLICATION 24/7 TO GET PRE-APROVED BY ONE OF OUR FINANCE MANAGERS.


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE, We are OMVIC REGISTER and member of Used Car Dealers Association- UCDA.


*SEE US FOR DETAILS

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Child Seat Anchors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Anti-Theft System
  • Rearview Camera
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Proximity Key
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Heated Seats
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Merritt Auto

Merritt Auto

203 – 555 York Street, London, ON N6B 1R6

