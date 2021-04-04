Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Freightliner CA125SLP

0 KM

Details Description

$64,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

Team Truck Centres

888-832-6111

Contact Seller
2016 Freightliner CA125SLP

2016 Freightliner CA125SLP

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Freightliner CA125SLP

Location

Team Truck Centres

795 Wilton Grove Rd, London, ON N6N 1N7

888-832-6111

Contact Seller

$64,900

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6257826
  • Stock #: UA1218
  • VIN: 1FUJGLD55GLHE3485

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Stock # UA1218
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Recent clean trade! DD15 with 13 speed manual transmission. 72" bunk, midroof. loaded with power door locks, power mirrors and dual power windows. 13300/40000 axles and 3.42 ratio. EW3 warranty until 04/04/2021 with options to extend! sold certified and etested for $64,900 plus HST

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Team Truck Centres

2018 Freightliner PT...
 801,000 KM
$89,900 + tax & lic
2015 Freightliner CA...
 0 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic
2015 Freightliner CA...
 0 KM
$54,900 + tax & lic

Email Team Truck Centres

Team Truck Centres

Team Truck Centres

795 Wilton Grove Rd, London, ON N6N 1N7

Call Dealer

888-832-XXXX

(click to show)

888-832-6111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory