2016 Freightliner CA125SLP

+ taxes & licensing
888-832-6111
795 Wilton Grove Rd, London, ON N6N 1N7
888-832-6111
+ taxes & licensing
Recent clean trade! DD15 with 13 speed manual transmission. 72" bunk, midroof. loaded with power door locks, power mirrors and dual power windows. 13300/40000 axles and 3.42 ratio. EW3 warranty until 04/04/2021 with options to extend! sold certified and etested for $64,900 plus HST
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
795 Wilton Grove Rd, London, ON N6N 1N7