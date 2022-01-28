Menu
2016 GMC Acadia

199,253 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Location

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Used
  • Listing ID: 8157964
  • Stock #: E3825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 199,253 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Gmc Acadia or just a Gmc Suv? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Gmc Suvs in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Gmc Acadias or similar Suvs. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW GMC ACADIA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW GMC ACADIA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Gmc Acadia
* Finished in Black, makes this Gmc look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees, which vary from $199 to $499.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
7 PASSENGER
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
USB Input
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
DUAL-AC
SEAT TYPE IE: BUCKET

