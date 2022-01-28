$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 GMC Acadia
SLE
Location
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
199,253KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8157964
- Stock #: E3825
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E3825
- Mileage 199,253 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Locks
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
7 PASSENGER
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Keyless GO
Electric Mirrors
CLOTH
USB Input
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE FRONT AIR BAGS
Active Blind Spot Assist
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
DUAL-AC
SEAT TYPE IE: BUCKET
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4